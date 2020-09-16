Cristian Dajome also scored for Vancouver (4-7-0). Romell Quioto scored for the Impact (5-5-1). On Sunday, the Impact beat the Whitecaps 4-2 in Montreal.
The game was the last scheduled contest in Canada this season. The three Canadian teams will soon travel to the U.S. for their next three matchups. The Whitecaps will play Real Salt Lake in Utah on Saturday, and the Impact will head to their temporary home in Harrison, New Jersey, to host the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.