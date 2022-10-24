French club Brest asks for probe into alleged racist comment

BREST, France — French club Brest has asked the discipline commission of the French league to investigate allegations by one of its players that he was targeted by racist insults during a league game.

“After more than 400 games as a professional, in four different clubs and against many teams, I could never have believed that one day I would be accused of such remarks,” Gastien said. “I feel deeply affected as a man. This is not in line with my values and my education. I have never been a racist person and I strongly condemn anyone who would make such remarks.”