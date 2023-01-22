French Cup holder Nantes needs penalties to make round of 16

PARIS — French Cup holder Nantes needed penalty kicks to win at fifth-tier Thaon and reach the round of 16 on Sunday.
Veteran Algeria striker Islam Slimani scored for Brest.
Six-time cup winner Lille beat second-tier Pau 2-0, with English midfielder Angel Gomes netting the second goal minutes after coming on with a fine strike from 25 meters in the 79th minute.
Auxerre is in 19th place in the first division but enjoyed a much-needed 4-0 win at second-tier Niort, with midfielder Gaëtan Perrin grabbing two goals.
On Monday, record 14-time winner Paris Saint-Germain is at amateur side Pays de Cassel in Lens.
PSG was allowed to move the game back after playing an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Coach Christophe Galtier stuck to his word to field a strong team and included World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in his squad.
But he rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi.
