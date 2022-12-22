French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët next week to discuss a new contract.
His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graët is hopeful Deschamps will continue.
Le Graët told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on.
“He holds all the cards,” Le Graët told Ouest-France. “Because I had told him that as long as he reached the (World Cup) semifinals then the decision belonged to him.”
Deschamps reportedly wants a four-year deal, taking him to the 2026 World Cup. But he may only be offered two years with an option for a further two years depending on results.
“I think we’ll reach an agreement,” Le Graët said.
The next major tournament is the 2024 European Championship in Germany.
