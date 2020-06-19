On June 9, France’s highest administrative court maintained the league’s decision to cancel the rest of the domestic soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But it suspended relegating Amiens and Toulouse, asking the league to examine whether the first division could be played with 22 teams next season to include promoted Lorient and Lens.
Having also consulted the French Soccer Federation the LFP said that 22 teams is not feasible because it impacts on player health with too many games, as well as on television rights and the contractual obligations of broadcasters.
The league has signed a lucrative new TV rights contract with broadcaster Mediapro worth a national record 1,153 billion euros per year ($1.29 billion).
The season is set to start on Aug. 23.
