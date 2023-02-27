French officials probe rape accusation against PSG's Hakimi

PARIS — French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said on Monday.
PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.
The Spain-born Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, did not play in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems.
