The club placed itself under the protection of the city’s commercial court in April after the club’s American-based owner King Street withdrew its financial support.
King Street took over the southwestern club in December 2019.
French soccer has been hit hard by the collapse of a lucrative TV deal with broadcaster Mediapro and starved of income due to empty stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bordeaux was a standout club in the 1980s, winning four French titles, and won the last of its six in 2009.
