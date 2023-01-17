The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

French soccer president targeted by sexual harassment probe

January 17, 2023 at 5:35 a.m. EST
Philippe Diallo, vice-president of the French soccer federation (FFF), is pictured at the federation headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Paris. The troubled 81-year-old soccer head of the FFF Noel Le Great has previously faced claims of sexual harassment and the French federation is the target of an investigation ordered by Sports Minister. Le Graet has had a tumultuous week after saying he “couldn’t care less” about Zinedine Zidane’s future as a coach, and the latest accusation led to calls for his resignation from the head of the French Football Federation’s ethics council. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into “sexual harassment” and “moral harassment” targeting French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals. It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graët of improper conduct over several years, saying he only was interested in her sexually. Souid said in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily that Le Graët repeatedly tried to approach her from 2013-17.

