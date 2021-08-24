While MLS craves Liga MX’s massive crowds and exposure to the Mexican association’s larger overall fan base across Latin America, Liga MX would benefit financially from the overall broadcast rights possibilities and the increased exposure in wealthy North America. One probable clash was addressed last year by Liga MX when it suspended promotion and relegation for at least five years: MLS is a closed league, which boosts its franchises’ value and justifies MLS’ extraordinary expansion fees, among other benefits.