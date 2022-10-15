Fulham and Bournemouth draw 2-2 in EPL

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s second-half penalty salvaged for Fulham a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored 63 seconds into the game and set up Jefferson Lerma’s first-half goal for Bournemouth, which twice gave away leads but ultimately extended its unbeaten run to six games under interim manager Gary O’Neil.

Mitrovic started at Craven Cottage after missing time because of an ankle injury and equalized seven minutes after halftime. The Serbia striker was hauled down by Lerma on a free kick and his penalty kick sent Neto diving the other way.

Center back Issa Diop headed in a corner in the 22nd minute to pull Fulham even at 1-1, but Lerma restored the lead for the visitors seven minutes later when he one-timed Solanke’s pass into the bottom right corner past Bernd Leno.

Advertisement

Leno prevented further damage shortly before halftime when he blocked Lerma’s downward header and deflected Adam Smith’s follow up.

Bournemouth has yet to lose since it fired Scott Parker after losing to Liverpool 9-0. The club has two wins and four draws since Parker’s departure and hosts Southampton on Wednesday.

Fulham ended a two-game losing skid and hosts Aston Villa on Thursday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

GiftOutline Gift Article