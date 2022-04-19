Fulham secures immediate promotion back to Premier League

LONDON — Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship.
Fulham has swung back and forth from the top two divisions every season since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a four-year absence.
There will be a cluster of teams based in west London in next season’s Premier League, with Chelsea and Brentford also based there.
