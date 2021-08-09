Fans must have proof of full vaccination, proof they have had COVID-19 and are no longer contagious, or a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of entry.
EU citizens must show a European vaccination certificate or negative PCR/antigen results. Non-EU citizens are required to have a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of their visit.
The virus pass is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down infections.
More than 36 million people in France, 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated.
