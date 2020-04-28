The statement said the decision had to be made “due to the current and ongoing fluid situation regarding the COVID-19 virus.”
The FA declared in late March that the league’s season was over. At that time, Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite released an open letter to supporters that stated: “Please be in no doubt that AFC Fylde is wholeheartedly committed to its women’s team and will ensure it remains a part of the club.”
