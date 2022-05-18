Gabon federation says Aubameyang retires from internationals

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international soccer, the Gabon federation said Wednesday.
“Hope to have made him proud by wearing our colors,” Aubameyang wrote in his letter.
The 32-year-old Aubameyang played 72 times for Gabon and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 30 goals. With Aubameyang at the heart of the team, Gabon reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 African Cup of Nations to equal its best performance in international soccer.
Aubameyang’s last tournament with Gabon was a bitter disappointment, though, when he contracted COVID-19 at the start of this year’s African Cup in Cameroon and had to withdraw from the tournament without playing a game after being diagnosed with heart lesions.
He announced his decision to retire from internationals two weeks before Gabon starts its qualifying campaign for next year’s African Cup in Ivory Coast.
