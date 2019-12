BURNLEY, England — Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City beat Burnley 4-1 on Tuesday to climb provisionally into second place in the Premier League.

Jesus curled in the opener in the 24th minute and doubled the lead just after halftime. Rodri added the third with a thundering volley into the roof of the net from 20 yards out in the 68th before substitute Riyad Mahrez netted his 50th Premier League goal in the 87th. Burnley’s Robbie Brady grabbed a late consolation goal for the host.