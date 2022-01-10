Galatasaray president Burak Elmas announced the firing while noting Terim achieved success in Europe this season “that makes us all proud.”
Terim’s team finished first in a Europa League group ahead of Marseille and Lazio to advance to the round of 16. The draw will be made on Feb. 25, after the knockout playoffs.
Terim also coached Turkey’s national team three times and reached the semifinals of the 2008 European Championship.
