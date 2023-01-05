Galaxy add vets Mavinga, Rodriguez; trade DePuy to Nashville

CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have signed MLS veterans Chris Mavinga and Jose “Memo” Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, a midfielder from Texas, agreed to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. He has spent most of his professional career with the Houston Dynamo, recording 21 goals and 15 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions since 2015.
DePuy appeared in 59 games over three seasons with the Galaxy, recording two assists.
