Galaxy end road skid with 2-1 victory over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.
New England (8-9-10) didn’t score until Carles Gil found the net in the 82nd minute. Tommy McNamara assisted on Gil’s sixth goal this season.
Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy. Djordje Petrovic saved three shots for the Revolution.
The Galaxy ended a four-game losing streak on the road and handed the Revolution their first home loss in their last 10 matches and just their fifth defeat in the past 30 at home.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports