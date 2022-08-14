Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

Placeholder while article actions load

CARSON, Calif. — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles’ four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead.

Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0. Chicharito has a team-high 10 goals this season, while Vazquez’s was his first.

Ryan Gauld scored in the 38th minute for Vancouver (8-11-6), but Grandsir finished off his brace two minutes later and the Galaxy led 4-1 at intermission.

Tosaint Ricketts had a goal in the second half for the Whitecaps, who lost Cristian Dájome to a red card in the 79th.

Efraín Álvarez scored in the 89th minute to end the scoring for L.A.

Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Galaxy. Cody Cropper saved two for Vancouver.

