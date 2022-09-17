Toronto eliminated from MLS contention with loss to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Toronto missed Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the second straight season, eliminated with a 4-0 defeat to Orlando City on Saturday night.
Toronto (9-16-7), the 2017 MLS champion, is 13th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only D.C. United.
Pedro Gallese stopped three shots for Orlando (13-12-6).
Toronto hosts Miami on Sept. 30. Orlando plays at New York City on Oct. 2.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.