Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Galtier signed 35-year-old Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas. Surely the Turkey striker’s best days were behind him? Not so. He contributed 16 league goals in only 28 games, and would have surely reached 20 if not for a niggling mid-season injury. He came back just in time for Lille's title run-in. As well as being a vocal presence, he scored key goals. Yilmaz netted twice and set up David in the 3-2 win away to Lyon — where Lille trailed 2-0 — and struck a fine goal against Nice. He then scored two more, including a stunning long-range strike, in a 3-0 win at Lens. Galtier paired Yilmaz with attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, his former teammate at Trabzonspor, and they combined well. Yazici also chipped in with a useful seven league goals and back-to-back Europa League hat tricks revealed his classy touch. David cost Lille €30 million ($36.5 million) and took until late November to score. Galtier said he should do better but also kept faith, and was rewarded by David’s 13 league goals. None was more crucial than the one he scored away to PSG. The other key signing was Dutch center half Sven Botman. The 21-year-old was a relative bargain at 8 million ($9.8 million) from Ajax and, after forming a superb partnership with Fonte, is now being chased by Europe’s biggest clubs.