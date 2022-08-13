Gazdag sparks Union to 4-1 romp over Fire

Placeholder while article actions load

CHESTER, Pa. — Dániel Gazdag gave Philadelphia an early lead and the Union cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Gazdag scored his 12th goal of the season to give Philadelphia (13-3-9) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Defender Jack Elliott picked up his first goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the 41st minute to give the Union a 2-0 halftime lead.

Chris Mueller scored four minutes into the second half to get Chicago (8-11-6) within a goal. Xherdan Shaqiri and Federico Navarro had assists on Mueller’s fourth goal this season.

Julián Carranza quickly pushed the Union’s lead back to two with a goal __ his ninth __ in the 53rd minute and Cory Burke capped the scoring with a score — his fifth — in the 82nd.

Andre Blake had six saves for the Union. Gaga Slonina saved three for the Fire.

