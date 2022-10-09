Gazdag's hat trick leads Union to top seed in MLS East

CHESTER, Pa. — Daniel Gazdag scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating FC Toronto 4-0 on Sunday.
Gazdag left little doubt, scoring in the 4th minute and assisting on Mikael Uhre’s goal in the 42nd minute as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead at intermission.
In the second half, Gazdag scored on a penalty kick at 60 minutes and finished off the hat trick three minutes later.
Toronto did not have a shot on goal.
The Union improved to 19-5-10 and Toronto dropped to 9-18-7.
The Union finished with 67 points to Montreal’s 65. Montreal defeated Miami 3-1.

