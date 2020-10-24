Rivas fired his left-footed shot under the crossbar in the 92nd minute following a pass from midfielder Kevin Paredes.
Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno nearly scored in the 45th minute with a shot from long range, but goalkeeper Bill Hamid dove to his left and deflected it away.
