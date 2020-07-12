Spal is 11 points from safety with six matches remaining.
The match in Genoa was played at a sluggish pace, with temperatures topping 30 degrees Celsius (90 F) .
Pandev fired Genoa in front in the 24th minute and the hosts had a great chance to double their lead 13 minutes later but Iago Falque had his weak penalty saved by Spal goalkeeper Karlo Letica after Arkadiusz Reca tripped Francesco Cassata.
Genoa did get a second shortly after halftime when Schöne curled a magnificent free kick into the top corner.
It could have had a third moments later but Andrea Pinamonti hit the post.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.