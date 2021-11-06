“Genoa have relieved coach Davide Ballardini of his duties,” the club said in a brief statement. “The club thanks the coach and his staff for the work carried out, and the commitment and the passion that they always showed.”
It was the fourth coaching change of the Serie A season.
Italian media reported that former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Andriy Shevchenko was set to take over. Shevchenko quit his only previous coaching position, in charge of Ukraine, in August. He steered the national team to the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time in its history before being eliminated by England.
