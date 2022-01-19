Shevchenko had also signed a contract until June 2024 when he took over two months ago.
But the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward was fired on Saturday after winning just one of his 11 matches in charge.
Under-17 coach Abdoulay Konko was in charge of Genoa on Monday for the 6-0 loss at Fiorentina.
The club, which was bought by American private investment firm 777 Partners in September, is in penultimate place in the Serie A standings, six points from safety.
