Gent will host Rapid Vienna on Tuesday in the third qualifying round of Europe’s top club competition, which is a single-leg knockout game because of a tight schedule in the pandemic-delayed new season. The winner will advance to a two-leg playoff round with a group stage berth at stake.
Gent has lost four of its five league games this season and was 16th in the 18-club league standings. Boloni, who replaced Jess Thorup last month, was in charge of the team for just three matches.
