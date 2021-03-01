Regensburg’s league game against Paderborn went ahead after the first diagnosis on Friday as the other members of the team tested negative at the time, and the Regensburg heath authorities’ investigation did not suggest any other close contacts around the team.
Regensburg did not say for how long its staff would need to isolate, but Bremen said quarantine will last 14 days, also ruling the second-division club out of scheduled league games against Osnabrück on Sunday and Greuther Fürth on March 13.
