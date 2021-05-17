Police said 185 officers were hurt, mostly after being struck by bottles, pyrotechnics or stones. Of those, 11 were hospitalized and six remained in hospital as of Monday afternoon. Police are investigating offenses including assault on public officials, causing bodily harm and pyrotechnic use, as well as 103 breaches of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police said they detained and later released 40 men aged between 18 and 69.
The local fire service declared a mass casualty incident because of the violence and provided medical treatment to 44 people, with most of those hospitalized, the dpa news agency reported.
