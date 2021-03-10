The club has agreed to a “costly restructuring” of how it handles personal data, said the office of Stefan Brink, the lead data protection official for the state of Baden-Württemberg. The club will also promote data protection classes in schools and for its youth teams, Brink said.
Brink’s office characterized the case as a “negligent breach” of Stuttgart’s data protection obligations.
