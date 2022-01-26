Kicker magazine reported that Bayern’s latest five-year offer to the player was performance-based and reflected caution over his two serious knee injuries.
Süle previously made 117 appearances over 7½ years for Hoffenheim.
Bayern is looking for alternatives, though Kahn also referred to squad members Lucas Hernández or Benjamin Pavard, who can play in the center.
“There are many possibilities, but of course Bayern must consider players who someone leaves us,” Kahn said.
Chelsea defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen have been linked with the Bavarian club. Both players’ contracts are also up at the end of the season meaning Bayern or any other club would not need to pay a transfer fee to Chelsea for either.
