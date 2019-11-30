Croatia went on to lose the final in Moscow to France, which meets 2014 World Cup champion Germany and reigning European champion Portugal in Group F.

The fourth team will be determined by the winner of the playoff path in March featuring Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania in semifinals and a final.

Only the top two teams in each of the six groups are certain to qualify for the round of 16 along with the four top-performing runners-up.

Euro 2020 is being staged across 12 countries.

Wembley is the main venue for the tournament, with seven games including the semifinals and final on July 12. Glasgow’s Hampden Park is paired with the north London stadium in Group D but Scotland has to qualify by beating Israel and either Norway or Serbia.

The tournament will open with Italy hosting Turkey in Rome on June 12.

