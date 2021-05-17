“I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee,” ter Stegen wrote on Instagram. “I’m sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany. For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!”
Ter Stegen’s statement came a day after he played in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo, ending the team’s chances of winning the Spanish league title.
He has played 25 games for Germany since 2012, mostly friendlies, and his last game was a surprise 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in March in World Cup qualifying. Ter Stegen’s only games at a major international tournament came when Germany won the 2017 Confederations Cup while Neuer was injured.
___
