“Yesterday he was still positive and for as long he remains positive, he has to stay in quarantine,” Löw said. “As soon as he gets a negative test result on one day, he’ll set off on the journey to us. He’s already had light symptoms, though they were last week.”
Kroos said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever.
Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15.
The German players involved in Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will join the team later. Löw said he hadn’t received any information about the condition of midfielder İlkay Gündoğan after he left City’s training session Friday early following a collision with teammate Fernandinho.
There are also fitness concerns over another midfielder, Leon Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the Germany team Tuesday. The Bayern Munich player tore a muscle in a game for the club on May 8.
