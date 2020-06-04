He has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig, which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals.
Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea.
The London team has already agreed to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, who is set to join on July 1.
