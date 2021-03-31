Somewhat improbably, the Germans find themselves third in their group after three games, behind North Macedonia and 99th-ranked Armenia, which beat Romania 3-2 for a third straight win having trailed after 87 minutes in Yerevan.
England also has a maximum of nine points after Harry Maguire scored an 85th-minute goal to clinch a 2-1 win over Poland, which was without injured striker Robert Lewandowski at Wembley Stadium.
Italy and Denmark are the other two teams to have won their opening three qualifiers.
Italy won 2-0 at Lithuania and is now 25 games unbeaten under coach Roberto Mancini, while Denmark beat Austria 4-0 away and has a continent-high 14 goals in qualifying.
Spain and France are recovering from opening-round draws and now have two straight wins after beating Kosovo 3-1 and Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0, respectively.
