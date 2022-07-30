Gianluca Busio signs with Venezia through 2024-25 season

The 20-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, was acquired from Sporting Kansas City about a year ago and made 29 appearances, including three starts. He scored his only goal in second-half injury time at Cagliari on Oct. 1, gaining a 1-1 draw.

Venezia, which announced the agreement Friday , finished last among the 20 Serie A teams last season and was relegated to Serie B.

“I wanted to be part of the team that will fight for promotion,” Busio said in a statement. “There were offers and interest from other places but my heart is in Venice and I really wanted to stay here and work for our goal.”