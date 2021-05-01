Gil won a long ball played by Andrew Farrel, cut back toward the corner of the box and perfectly placed an entry to the center of the arear where Brandon Bye put away a header to give the Revolution (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
Marcelino Moreno scored from the spot in the 43rd to tie it, 1-all.
Ezequiel Barco, who came on after halftime, walked off the field with an apparent leg injury in the 79th minute, leaving Atlanta — which was out of substitutions — down a man the rest of the way...?
The Revolution won for the first time in six all-time games, and snapped a four-game losing streak, against Atlanta.
