The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Gil, Petrovic lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over DC United

By
August 13, 2022 at 10:04 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Carles Gil staked the New England Revolution to an early lead and Djordje Petrovic made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Gil scored in the 18th minute to give New England (8-7-9) the lead for good. Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara had assists on Gil’s fifth score of the season.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Revolution took 20 shots, seven more than D.C. United (6-14-4), and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. United fell to 1-2-1 under coach Wayne Rooney.

Petrovic had three saves to post a clean sheet for New England. Rafael Romo finished with six saves for United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...