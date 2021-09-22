Gil took a pass from Tajon Buchanan, dribbled down the right side of the box and sent a shot over goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from a difficult angle.
New England led 1-0 and 2-1. Henry Kessler scored in the 11th minute and Teal Bunbury in the 62nd. Bunbury ran past the defense for Gustavo Bou’s glancing header and calmly slotted it past Slonina.
For Chicago, Carlos Terán scored in the 40th by heading Gastón Giménez’s corner kick off the hands of Matt Turner. Giménez scored in the 63rd on a wide-open shot from the penalty spot.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports