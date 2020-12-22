A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.
Voters included national team coaches and players, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, select media and formers players and administrators.
Recent winners include Sergiño Dest (2019), Alex Mendez (2018), Josh Sargent (2017), Christian Pulisic (2016), Matt Miazga (2015) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014).
