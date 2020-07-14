“A great cross from Christian I anticipated well,” said Giroud, who had missed several chances before then.
Pulisic was Chelsea’s most threatening player, having had an effort tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Tim Krul before the opener. The American was also denied by Krul from a volley in the second half.
But Giroud’s goal proved enough to ensure Chelsea made an instant recovery from a 3-0 loss at Sheffield United on Saturday in the pursuit of one of the four Champions League qualification places.
“I want more, but that can wait,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “I want a bit more quality.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.