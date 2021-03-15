“I don’t believe in miracles,” Rose said Monday, a day before taking on Premier League leader Manchester City. “It would have to be something extraordinary, or more than that. Something close to a sensation.”

Gladbach has lost every game since the Feb. 15 announcement that Rose will be joining Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season as the replacement for Edin Terzic.

The team isn’t only facing elimination from the Champions League. Gladbach has dropped to 10th place in the Bundesliga and appears increasingly unlikely to return to Europe’s top competition next season.

So, Rose would prefer something of a reset amid this hectic season. Simply a few days to work with his players.

As it is, their confidence could be hit further with another loss to City, especially with Rose pledging to play more “open” in the second leg, which will again be staged in the Hungarian capital because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

“At the moment, whatever I say is always wrong because we aren’t getting the right results,” Rose said through a translator. “If I say we go to Budapest to play Manchester City full of confidence, everyone would say, ‘What the heck? What is wrong with you, Mr. Rose?’

“So we can only say it would feel good if we had the chance to train more and talk more about the small details. It has happened in the (last) 10 matches we’ve played, we’ve been punished for all the small details, all the mistakes we have been doing. We have to be more responsible in these situations until we reach a point where we are able to get a result.”

Defender Ramy Bensebaini and midfielder Christoph Kramer could return from injury for Gladbach, which conceded goals to Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus in a one-sided first leg on Feb. 24.

City has won 23 of its last 24 games in all competitions, losing to local rival Manchester United in the other match.

“The most important thing is to travel there, enjoy the match, listen to the Champions League anthem ahead of the match and enjoy every moment there,” Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi said through a translator. “But we want to take advantage of every chance. Everything is possible in football.”

