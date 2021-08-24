“Marcus Thuram suffered an MCL tear in his right knee against Leverkusen and is set for a spell on the sidelines,” the team said on Twitter.
Defender Stefan Lainer will miss “several weeks” after he fractured his ankle in the same game. The Austria international “has returned to his home country for an operation,” the team said.
Alassane Plea had also left the game with an injury but the French forward was expected to return to team training in the coming days.
Gladbach has one point from two games and plays at Union Berlin on Sunday.
