Stuttgart survived an early string of chances for Bayern to score, and even created a couple of its own, before Gnabry curled the ball into the top-right corner in the 40th minute to open the scoring.
Thomas Müller set up Gnabry for a second goal just after halftime before a run of three goals in five minutes finished off Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski chipped the ball over the goalkeeper in the 69th before tapping in a Gnabry cross three minutes later. Soon after, Gnabry completed his hat trick when a cross from Müller was palmed into his path by the keeper.
The game was played in an empty stadium because of state-level restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Bayern forward Kingsley Coman went off with a possible hamstring injury in the first half.
Stuttgart stays 15th after a defeat which brought Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team back down to earth following a 2-0 upset win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.
