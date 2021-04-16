Vermeer, who began his pro career at Ajax, also started all five of LAFC’s matches in last year’s CONCACAF Champions League.
LAFC coach Bob Bradley hadn’t named a first-string goalie for the upcoming season, but the winner of the competition apparently was Sisniega. The 25-year-old Mexican goalie joined LAFC two years ago from Real Sociedad’s reserve team, and he made 14 starts last season.
The only other goalkeeper on LAFC’s roster is 20-year-old Tomás Romero, who has never played an MLS match. The New Jersey native signed with LAFC in January.
Los Angeles opens its fourth MLS season at home Saturday against expansion Austin FC.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.