Goalie Sean Johnson signs with Toronto after 6 years at NYC

TORONTO — Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024.
NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said in a news release that Johnson was “a leader and fantastic professional” who played “an important part in winning the Club our first MLS Cup in 2021.”
Johnson also has won 10 caps for the U.S and was part of the U.S. team at the World Cup in Qatar.
Johnson is a member of the executive board for Black Players for Change, a coalition of MLS players, coaches and staff working to make the game of soccer more inclusive.
