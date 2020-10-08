Courtois already left a training camp last month ahead of some international matches. At the time, the Belgian federation denied reports he tested positive for COVID-19.
Courtois’ departure means he will also miss Nations League matches against England on Sunday and Iceland three days later. In his absence, Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is likely to start.
