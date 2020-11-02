The Galaxy (6-11-3) are still in playoff contention. They won for just the second time in their last 11 games, dating to a Sept. 6 victory over Los Angeles FC.
RSL’s Douglas Martínez scored on a header, off a cross by Justin Meram, in the 78th minute.
Real Salt Lake (5-9-7), which is winless in its last three games and has just one win in the last eight, was eliminated from playoff contention.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.